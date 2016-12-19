logo

Obituary

William Rush Woehler Sr.

Staff Reports • Dec 19, 2016 at 4:08 PM

The memorial service for Mr. Woehler is Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Westland United Methodist at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon. 

Bill Woehler, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 18, 2016.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Mr. Woehler was a master carpenter for 40 years, as well as a certified estimator. 

Mr. Woehler is survived by his wife of 61½ years, Sue Dill Woehler; children, William R. (Charlotte) Woehler Jr., Amy (Randy) Baker, Melinda (Larry) Parker, David (Linda) Woehler; grandchildren, Danielle, John, Matthew, Steven, Jason, Michael, Mari, Caitlyn, Christian, Daniel; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy (Carl) Fuller. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Fairleigh Cooke Woehler; sister, Charlene; and brother, Robert. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.