William Rush Woehler Sr.

Bill Woehler, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 18, 2016.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Mr. Woehler was a master carpenter for 40 years, as well as a certified estimator.

Mr. Woehler is survived by his wife of 61½ years, Sue Dill Woehler; children, William R. (Charlotte) Woehler Jr., Amy (Randy) Baker, Melinda (Larry) Parker, David (Linda) Woehler; grandchildren, Danielle, John, Matthew, Steven, Jason, Michael, Mari, Caitlyn, Christian, Daniel; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy (Carl) Fuller.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Fairleigh Cooke Woehler; sister, Charlene; and brother, Robert.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.