Obituary

Richard Dean Huggins

Staff Reports • Today at 12:22 PM

Graveside services for Mr. Huggins will be held Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at 1 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery with visitation from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Brother Rodney Duckett will officiate, and family will serve as pallbearers. 

Mr. Huggins, age 64, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

He was born Aug. 11, 1952 in Glendale, Calif. to the late Paul and Alice Huggins. 

Mr. Huggins is survived by his wife, Carol Huggins; daughter, Diane Huggins, and husband, Romy Machado; brother, Tim (Lauretta) Huggins; sister, Lori (Don) Wheeler; grandchildren, Nikki Leon, Matthew Leon, Kyle Machado; great-grandchildren, Kellin Caldwell, Ollie Leon; and in-laws, Cyril and Faye Cathcart. 

Mr. Huggins was retired from Toshiba.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.