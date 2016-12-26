Helen McIntyre Moss

Mrs. Moss, age 83, of Lebanon, died Dec. 25, 2016 at her home.

A lifelong resident of Wilson County, she was a 1952 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Adam’s Avenue Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and raised her children in a loving Christian home. She loved to crochet and read books. She was faithful to read her Bible every day. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lillian Hughes McIntyre; and husband, LeRoy Moss Sr.

She is survived by her five children, LeRoy (Norma) Moss Jr., Connie Hill, Lisa Moss, Robin (Tim) Tuck, Rachael (Scott) Greer; sister, Sue Johnston; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.