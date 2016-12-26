Wayne Blackburn

He was the last of six children of Floyd and Mattie Blackburn.

He is survived by his wife of 47 ½ years, Deborah Blackburn; children, Tim Blackburn, Tena Blackburn, Darren (Christian Mickelsen) Reeder, Rodney (Cindy) Reeder, Samantha Blackburn; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Blackburn was a member of Poplar Hill Baptist Church in Watertown for 18 years, and a retired employee of Precision Rubber Products after 35 years in the maintenance department.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday,

Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Brother John Lee will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Lebanon. Active pallbearers will be Mac Reeder, Jason Rodgers, Matt Buzzard, Shawn Blackburn, Caleb Blackburn, Zeb Blackburn and Doug Raines. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Lea, Brady Raines, Brett Raines and Avery Jessie.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Poplar Hill Baptist Church in Watertown.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.