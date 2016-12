Mrs. Majors, age 61, died Dec. 20, 2016 at Summit Medical Center.

Survivors include the love of her life for 38 years, Rufus N. Moore; daughter, Lanika D. (Jeffrey) Gant; grandson, Marquise D. Kirkwood; and other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.