logo

Obituary

Johnnie Jackson Clayborn

Staff Reports • Today at 4:31 PM

Visitation for Mr. Clayborn will be Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 from 3-7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m. Pastor John Hunn and Brother Donald Owens will officiate, and interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be T.A. Bryan. 

Mr. Clayborn, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at the Pavilion. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Willie Clayborn; sisters, Telia Barrett, Ruby Kent, Frances Robertson; and brothers, Frank Kent and Dean Kent. 

He is survived by his children, Connie (Billy Joe) Pickler, Todd Clayborn, Eric (Jenifer) Clayborn, Jill Clayborn; mother of his children, Erline Clayborn; grandchildren, Brittany Pickler, Megan Clayborn, Brooke Pickler, Eli Clayborn, Chase Clayborn, Jutlie Hurley; lifelong family friend, Mike Rhodes; and caregiver, Faye Hunt. 

Mr. Clayborn was an Army Veteran and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was owner and operator of Clayborn's Bakery since 1964 until his retirement in 1997. 

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.