Charles ‘Jamie’ Thomason

Mr. Thomason, age 41, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 29, 2016.

Mr. Thomason was preceded in death by his grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Thomason; parents, Charles and Wanda Thomason; grandfather, James Lowe; children, Jaden Cadence, Larissa Thomason; sister, Susie (Jerry) Bacon; sister-in-law, Michelle (John) Thurman; father-in-law, John Brigham; and nieces, Faith and Jordan Thurman and Abby Bacon.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.