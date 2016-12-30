logo

Obituary

Charles ‘Jamie’ Thomason

Staff Reports • Dec 30, 2016 at 12:14 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Thomason will be held Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Brother Dave Goldner officiating. Visitation with the family will be Monday, Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Thomason, age 41, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 29, 2016.

Mr. Thomason was preceded in death by his grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Thomason; parents, Charles and Wanda Thomason; grandfather, James Lowe; children, Jaden Cadence, Larissa Thomason; sister, Susie (Jerry) Bacon; sister-in-law, Michelle (John) Thurman; father-in-law, John Brigham; and nieces, Faith and Jordan Thurman and Abby Bacon.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.