Loletta Patrick

Mrs. Patrick, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Dec. 29, 2016.

Mrs. Patrick was a retired schoolteacher in Jefferson County, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James L. and Leona Beck Miller; sister, "DD" Carter; and grandson, Patrick L. Bannister.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, George E. Patrick; son, George Brian (Ruth Opal Bannister) Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Kaleb Austin Bannister, Anthony Jones, Noah Jones and Isaac Jones.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.