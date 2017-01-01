Ezra Randolph “Randy” DeWitt, beloved husband, father and friend went home to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior on Dec. 30, 2016. His wife of 51 years, Shirley Fulghum DeWitt, stood by his side holding his hand as he went home.

Randy was full of life. He was a charismatic, energetic, larger-than-life man who impacted all who were lucky to know him. Studying health and wellness at Wingate University and East Tennessee State University, Randy developed a lifelong dedication to fitness. He served this great nation as a U.S. Marine from 1962-66 and retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard in 2002 at the rank of staff sergeant. A very successful and award-winning medical device sales executive, Randy earned numerous accolades during a 30-plus-year career, most recently with Masimo.

While he earned his living in sales, he made a life by giving selflessly of his time, talent and treasure for the betterment of the Kingdom of God. Randy taught Sunday school at Fairview Church in Lebanon and also served on the Joy Team at Joy Church in Mt. Juliet.

Randy was a fantastic storyteller, but an even better listener who always saw the good in everyone. President of the Lebanon Toastmaster's Club, Randy delivered numerous motivational speeches in support of homeless and prison ministries. He was also the personal mentor to many who benefited from his wisdom and life experience. Randy could always be found reading positive motivational books, but his most frequent book of choice was his burgundy leather-bound Bible.

Although very busy with his family and ministry outreaches, Randy still found time to restore vintage BMW motorcycles and a 1950 Ford Coupe. He even delved into farming and spent countless hours enjoying his animals and making improvements to the land and pastures.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley DeWitt; children, Julie (Tom) Brewer, Jon (Becky) DeWitt; grandchildren, Miles Brewer, Rachel Brewer, Henry Brewer, Charlie DeWitt, Josie DeWitt, Kanon DeWitt; siblings, Susie (Pete) Huffstettler, Patsy Mora, Dianne (Curtis) Crosby, Andy DeWitt, Doug (Suellen) DeWitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ezra and Jeanetta DeWitt; brother, Julius (Sonny) DeWitt; and sisters, Sonja “Noni” Arnold and Wanda Collins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wingate College at 220 N. Camden Road, Wingate, N.C. 28174 and the Nashville Rescue Mission at 639 Lafayette St., Nashville TN 37203.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.