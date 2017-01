Mr. Rose, age 62, of the Norene community, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at his residence.

Charles was a lifelong farmer and loved deer hunting and fishing. He also raised prize-winning hogs.

Charles is survived by his mother, Wyma Daniel; stepfather, Bill Daniel; his brother, Jimmy Rose, and his wife, Theta; and aunts, Eve Stuart and Jean Ayers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Rose.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.