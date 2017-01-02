logo

Obituary

Edna Lackey Swindell

Staff Reports • Jan 2, 2017 at 5:05 PM

The family of Mrs. Swindell will be receiving friends Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Wayne Hunt, is Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. Interment in Leeville Cemetery will follow the service. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Edna Swindell, age 90, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 2, 2017. 

Mrs. Swindell is survived by her children, Mike (Patty) Lackey, Regina (Lonnie) Hulse; grandchildren, Ashley Fulton, Greg Hulse; grand-nephew, Tevon Bell; siblings, Bob Goolsby, Bill (Nancy) Goolsby; and many nieces and nephews. 

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Julius “Bug” Lackey, Pete Swindell; sister, Mabel (John) Williams; baby brother, Ira Goolsby; and sister-in-law, Lillie Goolsby. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.