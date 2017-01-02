Edna Lackey Swindell

Edna Swindell, age 90, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 2, 2017.

Mrs. Swindell is survived by her children, Mike (Patty) Lackey, Regina (Lonnie) Hulse; grandchildren, Ashley Fulton, Greg Hulse; grand-nephew, Tevon Bell; siblings, Bob Goolsby, Bill (Nancy) Goolsby; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Julius “Bug” Lackey, Pete Swindell; sister, Mabel (John) Williams; baby brother, Ira Goolsby; and sister-in-law, Lillie Goolsby.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.