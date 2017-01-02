Rosie Lee Harden Ricketts

Mrs. Ricketts, 98, passed away peacefully Jan. 1, 2017.

She was born July 6, 1918 in Griffin Hollow near Watertown.

She was the youngest of four children born to Daniel Columbus Harden and his wife Nora Parthenia Jones Harden. All her older siblings and their spouses, her older brother, Velmer Harden, and his wife, Delma; brother, Loy, and wife, Flora; sister, Nellie Mae Harden Allen, and husband, Charlie Neal Allen, have preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her husband of 67 years, Raymond Ricketts; two children, Nelda Ann Ricketts, Charles Raymond Ricketts; and one nephew, Kenneth Ricketts.

Surviving Rosie are her son, David Layne Ricketts, and wife, Sherron; daughter, Carol Rose Ricketts; granddaughters, Beth Crawford, Jill Crawford; brother-in-law, Howell Layne Ricketts, and wife, Mattie Ann; nieces, Linda Buhler, and husband, Don Buhler, Kendra Ricketts, Rhonda Shelton, and husband, Todd; nephews, Don Allen, William Ricketts, Eddie Ricketts, and wife, Lisa, Tony Ricketts, and wife, Jan; a very special friend, Virginia Brookshire; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rosie lived her early life in Watertown but spent many years living in Bristol, where she enjoyed her family, friends and activities. Always very involved with her children’s activities, she participated in many church and school activities. She was also a member of the Order of The Eastern Star and was a grand matron of her Eastern Star chapter. Rosie attended Steed Business College and East Tennessee State University and was a longtime employee of Sullivan County Farm Bureau, where she assisted in administration of Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance. Her sincerity and her warm personality, as well as her business training, served her well in this capacity. She enjoyed traveling and was able to travel extensively all over the continental U.S., Hawaii and Canada. When she was 84, she relocated from Bristol to Marion, N.C. and spent the remainder of her life in Marion. Rosie was a lifelong Baptist, and was always an active church member.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Bus Fund at First Baptist of Marion, 99 North Main St., Marion, N.C. 28752.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.