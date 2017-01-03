Harriett Elizabeth Manning

Ms. Manning, age 95, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E.T. and Annie Belle Manning; brothers, Carl (Mildred) Manning, Ervin (Sally) Manning; nephew, Chris Manning; and brother-in-law, Bob Fuller.

Ms. Manning is survived by her sister, Lois Fuller; nieces, Cindy (Dwight) Norrod, Dena

Anderson, Diane (Peter) Mimick; great-nieces, Wendy (Scott) Street, Ashley Anderson, Lydia Pennington; great-nephews, Alex Anderson, Matthew Mimick; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Isaac, Jonah, Asher and Annabelle Street.

She was a member of College Hills Church of Christ. Her love for the church has been evident in her faithfulness in worship and in service. Her inner spirit was strong and undaunted, and her cooking and sewing for others was inspirational. Her family is grateful for her example of devotion and love for the Lord. In serving the Lord, her beautiful smile and vibrant spirit have been uplifting to all.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Healing Hands International.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Quality Care Health Care Center for the special love and care that was shown to her.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.