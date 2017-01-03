Robert D. ‘Bobby’ Neely Sr.

Mr. Neely, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Quality Care.

Born June 3, 1934, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late William D. and Frances Chamberlain Neely. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was a Baptist. He was a bulldozer operator for many years and was a painter in the later years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Geneva Lois Kemp Neely on Jan. 13, 2007; and a brother, Johnny Neely.

He is survived by his five children, Bobby Hamblen, Russell Neely, Albert Neely, Bobby Neely Jr., Tara Brasher; sister, Bonnie Carson; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.