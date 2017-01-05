Helen Whittemore Holland

Mrs. Holland, age 87, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Lebanon's Tennova Healthcare.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey O. Whittemore and Ethel Caruthers Whittemore; and husband, Harry E. Holland.

She is survived by her son, Ronny (Patricia) Holland; daughter, Nancy Holland; granddaughter, Taylor Holland, and her fiancé, Matthew Harris; and grandson, Ron Holland.

A special thank you goes to Dr. Roger McKinney.

Mrs. Holland was a graduate of Scottsville High School and attended Cumberland University. She was a member of Lebanon's First United Methodist Church, the Village Woman's Club and numerous bridge clubs. She was also a dedicated customer service representative for Dollar General Store.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mrs. Holland's memory to the First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087.

