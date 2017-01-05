William Dayton Bond

Mr. Bond, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 4, 2017.

Dayton was a member of Corinth Church of Christ. He retired from the United Methodist Publishing House after 35 years of service and was also a former employee of First Bank and Trust of Mt. Juliet. Dayton coached ladies softball in Gladeville for many years.

He was the son of the late, William Clayton and Jessie Mae Smith Bond. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Wright Bond.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin Bond, Keith Bond, Kyle (Sandra) Bond; and grandchildren, Taylor, Kameron and Dylan Bond.

The family wishes to express their thanks to Dayton’s caregivers, Shameka Peters, Jerrod Taylor, Bump Taylor and Jeanine Major.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suggs Creek Presbyterian Church at 405 Corinth Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.