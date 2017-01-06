logo

Obituary

Ernest E. Birdwell

Staff Reports • Jan 6, 2017 at 5:02 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Birdwell will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Monday, Jan. 9 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Birdwell, age 90, of Hendersonville, passed away Jan. 5, 2017.

Mr. Birdwell was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Birdwell; sons, Lee Birdwell, Leslie Birdwell; parents, Robert and Ella Mae Birdwell; grandson, Derrick Staerker; brothers, Bob, Ralph, Freddie and Eddie Birdwell; and sisters, Pearl Birdwell, Ruby Dewire, Margaret Jones, Thelma Dunlap and Joann Morelock.

He is survived by his children, Lance (Stephanie) Birdwell, Julia Altamare, Pam (David) Farmer; grandchildren, Lauren Birdwell, Stephanie Staerker, Jason (Carrie) Farmer; great-grandchildren, Samantha Farmer and Jason Farmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville at 108 Monthaven Blvd., 615-265-8535, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.