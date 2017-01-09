Adele Eddins Hodges

Mrs. Hodges, age 85, of Enterprise, Ala. and formerly of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Elmcroft of Lebanon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Eddins, Rawsie Johnson Eddins; infant brother, Milton L. Eddins; husband, Wayne D. Hodges; sisters, Ernestene Bane, Nelda Harris; and brothers-in-law, Alton Bane, Claude Harris.

She is survived by her nieces nephews, Michael (Denise) Harris, Keith (Denise)

Harris, Stephen (Jamie) Harris, David (Nancy) Bane, Lori (Ken) Hood, Susan (Jay) Fagan; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Lauren Hood, Dillon Bane, Eric Harris, Drew Harris and Haley Harris.

Mrs. Hodges attended College Hills Church of Christ and worked in the field of banking as an executive with the Bank of Alabama.

Active pallbearers will be David Bane, Dillon Bane, Jay Fagan, Stephen Harris, Keith Harris and Eric Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Harris and Ken Hood.

