Michaela Schurr

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, William H. Sanders; and father, Wilifried Schurr.

Survivors include her mother, Helga Sanders, of Ulm, Germany; a very special friend, Rae Lenette “Nett” Seay, of Lebanon; two children, Terrence Coggins, Kaleena Nordahl, of Smyrna; three brothers, Dominic Sanders, of Ulm, Germany, David Sanders, of Port Hyene, Calif., Stefan Schurr, of Berlin, Germany; one sister, Donna Sanders, of Knoxville; and three grandchildren, Javier, Charolette and Violette.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.