She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Epps Sr.

Survivors include her mother, Charlene Moore; son, Clifton Williams; sister, Lonnice Crutchfield; brother, Dennis Moore; uncle, John Moore; aunts: Hallie Salmon, Anita Moore, Joan Thompson, Gladis Moore; Louise Moore; and a host of family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.