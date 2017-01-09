Wayne H. Justice

Mr. Justice, age 78, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at his home in Hendersonville.

He was born Oct. 27, 1938 in Nashville to the late J.D. and Roberta Justice, attended Isaac Litton High School and was a lifelong Nashville area resident. Wayne owned and operated Exxon Service Stations at both Woodland Street and Charlotte Pike for many years. Following the sale of those businesses, he joined Ambulance & Coach Sales of Nashville in 1986, and later became part owner for 25 years, supplying hearses and limousines to the funeral industry throughout the Southeast. He was a member of the Tennessee and Mississippi Funeral Supply Sales Clubs. He enjoyed boating in his spare time and loved being on the waters of Old Hickory.

Wayne was a longtime member of College Heights Baptist Church and later joined and attended Impact Fellowship in Gallatin. He was a 50-year member of the Centre Star Lodge No. 409, member of the Scottish Rite and Al Menah Shrine Temple; was a jester and member of the Al Menah Shrine Horse Patrol.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone who knew him and will be remembered for his honorable character and for always being there when someone needed him.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Justice; children, Andra Justice, Mike (Katie) Justice, Stephanie Vaughn; grandchildren, Hailey and Macey Justice, Megan Shearin, Bryson Anderson, Tim and Andrew Vaughn; brother, Larry (Linda) Justice; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hendersonville Memory Gardens and Funeral Home, 615-824-3855, hendersonvillefh.com.