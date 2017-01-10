Audrey Janet ‘Mimi’ Mathis

She was born Feb. 9, 1936 in Wilson County. It was her wish to be cremated, so a celebration of life in her memory will be held at a later date.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Clarabelle Mathis; brother, James Leroy Mathis; and companions, Francisco “Frank” Gonzales and Alberto Sanchez.

She was a wonderful loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother and friend. She was a Wilson County native and member of the Gladeville Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to working in the medical field.

Audrey is survived by her daughters, Ramona Pentecost (William Melton), Carla Mathis (Michael Orzell); grandchildren, Cassandra Hicks (Don Mckinney), Walter Hicks Jr.; great-granddaughter, Lyra Nevaeh Heilshire; sisters, Jennie Shelton (Steve), Billiejo Shelton (Bobby), Patsy Lawson, Peggy Parkerson (James); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She loved her family beyond measure and often said, “The most important think I ever did was to be a mother to my children.”

A special thank you goes to her caring staff, Amy Raymond, Amanda Pendergrast, Megan Hoover, Louise Bryant and Dr. Roger Mckinney. The care and support that was given to Audrey and the family was so appreciated.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.