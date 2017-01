Ms. McClenon, age 28, passed away Jan. 7, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by her devoted parents, Sara and Bobby McClenon; brother, Chauncy (Dorothy) Majors; sister, Christina Abston; grandmother, Nellie E. Boyd; and many other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.