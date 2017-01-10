logo

Obituary

George E. Lockett Jr.

Staff Reports • Jan 10, 2017 at 5:06 PM

Memorial services for Mr. Lockett will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at noon at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Mr. Lockett, age 82, of Nashville, died Jan. 8, 2017 at his residence.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Patricia W. Lockett; children, Midori Lockett, Melanie Lockett; grandchildren, Kaylah, Milah, Amina and Marcus; brother, the Rev. James Charles (Jo Ellen) Lockett; brother-in-law, the Rev. James (Linda) Harvey; sister-in-law, Judith Yates; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558. 