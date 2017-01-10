James Alvin Farley

Mr. Farley, age 68, of Lenoir City, went from the loving arms of his family to the everlasting arms of Jesus on Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2017.

He was the agency manager for Tennessee Farmers Insurance company in Loudon County for almost 40 years. He retired in 2012 from that position. He was a ruling elder at Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church in Farragut.

His family rejoices that we do not mourn as those who have no hope. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother, cousin, nephew and friend. He leaves behind his wife of 47 ½ years, Martha Taylor Farley; his daughters, Maggie (Erik) McDaniel, Angie (Peter) Keating; nine grandchildren, Josiah, Abbie, Olivia, Kiley, Jedidiah and Judah McDaniel, Graham, Martha Amelia and Annabelle Keating; his sister, Dr. Marie Farley; his uncles, Dr. Ray Farley and Elton Wilson; our Lenie, Lurlene McDaniel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Click's Funeral Home Farragut is in charge, and a complete obituary is at clickfh.com.