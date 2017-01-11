Joyce Ann Fowler

Ms. Fowler, age 72, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2017 in Madison.

Joyce was born Oct. 9, 1944 in Lebanon to parents, Ed and Dora (Murray) Locke. She would become the oldest of nine children. As a child, she attended Flat Rock School and became a lasting member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. After raising three children of her own and becoming a grandmother, Joyce later retired from Precision Rubber where she was both an active member and treasurer for the union. Her most enjoyed activity was spending time with, and cooking for, her ever-growing family.

Joyce is survived by her children, Felecia Laine, Danny (Lisa) Fowler, Eddie (Kim) Fowler; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) DeSantis, Daniel (Heather) Fowler, Kara Laine, Ashley (Dean) Montgomery, Jonathan Hunter; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, MacKenzie, Landon, Evie, Jack, Alley, Catherine, Bella, Abby; sisters, Brenda Kolbe, Pat Callis, Charlene Burgin, Linda Malone; and many additional relatives and friends.

She is preceded by her father and mother, Ed and Dora Locke; brothers, Buddy Locke, Kenneth Locke, Randy Locke; and sister, Kathy Locke.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.