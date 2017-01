Robbie Lee Sander

Ms. Sander, age 79, of Hendersonville, passed away Jan. 10, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Luola Davenport, and five brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Lee Whitsell; sister, Barbara Maxine Bowers; grandchildren, Minchey Lee (David) George, Jameson (Zach) Hebert, Dakota Whitsell; and great-grandchildren, Ava Lee George, Brayden George, Aliana Hebert and Charlotte Hebert.

The family would like to thank NHC at Hendersonville.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by are Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville.