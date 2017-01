Thomas David McGill Fletcher

Mr. Fletcher, age 75, passed away Monday, Jan. 9 at his residence.

Mr. Fletcher is survived by his wife, Juanita McGill; children, David Eugene Fletcher, Reginald (Carmen) Fletcher, Kimberly Elaine Fletcher; sisters, Eloise (Robert) Bishop, Harrietta Whitaker, Fannie Covington, Linda Faye Phillips, Mary Louise Fletcher, Dawn Fletcher, Debra Fletcher, Opal Mai Fletcher; brothers, Harry (Bessie) Fletcher, Jessie (Janice) Fletcher, James (Victoria) Fletcher, Charles, T. (Shirley) Howard, Robert (Elizabeth) Edward, David (Latoya) Fletcher; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel in Murfreesboro, 615-494-5001, nelsonandsons.net.