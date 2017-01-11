logo

Obituary

Tomoya N. Owens

Staff Reports • Jan 11, 2017 at 4:58 PM

Services for Ms. Owens will be Thursday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Majors Cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Keithereas “K.J.” Owens and LaShaun Owens; mother and father, John and Ann Owens; three brothers, John (Tiffany) Owens, of Dallas, Chico Hastings, Antone (Tabitha) Hastings; three sisters, Tracey, Tammie (Eddie), of Atlanta, Ranada Owens (Julius), of Atlanta; aunts and uncles, James (Maggie) Neal, Ronnie Carter, of Bowling Green, Ky., William Patton (Michelle), of Dallas; one aunt, Elizabeth Shannon, of Carthage; one uncle, Jimmy Lee McMurry and Arl Eva McMurry, both of Gallain; special sisters, Shalon Shannon, Marvinna White and special brother, Jason Winfree.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.