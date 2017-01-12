William David Marks

Mr. Marks, age 66, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marguerite Marks.

He is survived by his children, Mary Ellen Mullins, Julie Ann (Jamie) Forsyth, James Marks and four grandchildren.

Mr. Marks was of the Baptist faith and owner of Marks Group.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes

Association or Wounded Warriors.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.