Edward Scott ‘Scotty’ Judkins

Mr. Judkins, age 53, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Presley and Katherine Russell; and paternal grandparents, James and Bessie Judkins.

Mr. Judkins is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Judkins, Kristin (fiancé, Drew Mason) Judkins; parents, Joe and Martha Judkins; siblings, Steve (Carlene) Judkins, Sandy (Hank) Watkins, Susan (Eric) Carr, Shane Judkins (Brittany Collins); grandchildren, Hannah Pratt; grandson on the way, Liam Scott Mason; nephew, Matthew Watkins; niece, Addyson Collins; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members.

Mr. Judkins was a 1981 graduate of Lebanon High School and played on the Lebanon High School baseball team. He worked for Texas Boot and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he was part of the church softball team.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Dialysis Clinic for their special care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.