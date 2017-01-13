logo

Obituary

Jane Kimbro Dunn

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 1:53 PM

Visitation for Mrs. Dunn will be held Sunday, Jan. 15 from 4-7 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Brother Buddy Neal will officiate the services.

Mrs. Dunn, age 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Rogers Kimbro and Maizell Puckett Kimbro; husband, Silas Dunn; brothers, Brooks Kimbro, Charles Kimbro; and sister, Bobby Ann Taft.

Survivors include her son, Randall (Judy) Dunn, daughter, Kelly (Sammy) Bracken; grandsons, Jonathan Dunn, Michael Bracken, Benjamin Dunn, Evan Bracken; brother, Jerry (Donna) Kimbro, and sister, Madge Gibson.

Mrs. Dunn was a member of Corinth Church of Christ and a retired executive secretary with Genesco.

In lieu of flowersm contributions may be made in Mrs. Dunn's memory to a charity of choice.

Active pallbearers will be Randall Dunn, Jonathan Dunn, Benjamin Dunn, Sammy Bracken, Michael Bracken and Evan Bracken.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.