Lucile Ruth Fisher

Lucile Ruth Spaulding was born Oct. 13, 1925 in Long Beach, Calif. to Albert and Helen Grace Spaulding. Lucile had two sisters and one brother. All are deceased.

After graduating from Poly High School, Lucile became a dental tech at a lab. She met Clifford Fisher at church on a Wednesday night. He had just been stationed to Long Beach by the Navy. They married Aug. 13, 1946 at the Long Beach Church of the Nazarene. They had three children, Susan (Brannon), Clifford, Bonnie (Myers); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

They retired to Lebanon to live with family. Cliff and Lucile were married 70 years when she passed Jan. 8, 2017 at 12:25 a.m. at the age of 91.

She was a wonderful pastor’s wife and a sweet and kind mother and friend.

Wherever we moved, home was Mom.