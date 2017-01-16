Dorothy ‘Dot’ Dean Ferrell Judkins

Dot Judkins, age 75, passed away Jan. 16, 2017.

Pallbearers will be Tim Bates, Wayne Ferrell, Chris Ferrell, John Ferrell, Matt Ferrell, Jason Winfree, Bo Ferrell, Mark Ferrell, Jonas Bonner, Allon Jones and Mike Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be the Homemakers Class at the Shop Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Dot was a member of the Shop Springs Baptist Church and co-owner of SuperBurger.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Shirley Judkins; daughters, Teresa Harris (Clark) Sampson, Kim Hall-Hunter; grandchildren, Jenny Hall, Lauren Harris, Sarah Grace Harris, Allie Hunter; siblings, Jim (Sandra) Ferrell, Cynthia Vaughn, Jerry Ferrell, Roger Ferrell, Debbie Webber, Pat Ferrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dovie Hale Ferrell; sisters, Juanita Ferrell, Jean Jones; and brothers, Bill and Donald Ferrell.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.