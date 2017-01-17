Barbara Jean Baylis

Mrs. Baylis, 67, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was a native of Warren County.

She is survived by her husband, Charles R. “Dick” Baylis, of Morrison; daughters, Jennifer (John) Whittington, of Lebanon, Jessica (Nicholas) Lahde, of Rock Island; grandchildren, Michael and Heather Whittington; siblings, Kathy Martin, of McMinnville, Evertett T. Earls Jr., of Smyrna, Richard Earls, of Coraopolois, Pa., Kenneth Earls, of Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett T. Earls Sr. and Dorothy Belle Smith Earls; her husband, David Walden; and her brother, Larry Earls.

Mrs. Baylis was a member of the McMinnville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness and a seamstress. She was a friend to many and was very thoughtful in her friendships. She loved to write letters to her friends and family, knit and crochet.

Woodbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-563-2311, or to leave condolences for the family, visit woodburyfuneralhome.net.