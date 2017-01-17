Christopher DeWayne Brewington

Mr. Brewington, age 43, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Jodine Massey; paternal grandparents, Ed Brewington and Mildred House; father, Wayne Brewington; and brother, Blake Brewington.

He is survived by his mother, DiAnna Massey Boyd; sister, Brandi (David) Noble; nephews, Lucas and Jaxson Noble; and many loving family and friends.

Chris was a 1993 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of College Hills Church of Christ and a devoted brother to his siblings, Blake and Brandi. He had a love of nature, music, outdoors, traveling and his dogs.

