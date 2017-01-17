logo

Obituary

Christopher DeWayne Brewington

Staff Reports • Today at 11:26 AM

Visitation for Mr. Brewington will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 from 4-6 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with a celebration of life service to follow at 6 p.m. Dr. Larry Locke and Dr. Kevin Owen will officiate. 

Mr. Brewington, age 43, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. 

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Jodine Massey; paternal grandparents, Ed Brewington and Mildred House; father, Wayne Brewington; and brother, Blake Brewington. 

He is survived by his mother, DiAnna Massey Boyd; sister, Brandi (David) Noble; nephews, Lucas and Jaxson Noble; and many loving family and friends. 

Chris was a 1993 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of College Hills Church of Christ and a devoted brother to his siblings, Blake and Brandi. He had a love of nature, music, outdoors, traveling and his dogs. 

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.