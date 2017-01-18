logo

Obituary

Bobby G. Greer Jr.

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 2:27 PM

Visitation for Mr. Greer will be held Friday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Pastor Randell Brady will officiate the services. Active pallbearers will be Khris Dies, Mike Wade, Shane Goad, Todd Midgett, Richie Bostick and Brian Sickler.

Mr. Greer, age 55, passed away at his residence Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elry B. and Thelma Greer; maternal grandparents, Nelson and Lena Ray; brother-in-law, Loyd Daniels; stepmother, Kathleen Greer; and stepfather, Charlie Morgan.

Survivors include his father, Bobby G. Greer Sr.; mother, Nancy Sue Morgan; sister, Tonya Daniels; brother, Steve (Maxine) Morgan; nieces, Stephanie Stewart, Tiffany (Fernando) Mezo, Audi (Gary) Smith, Shalena Daniels, Heather Daniels; great-nieces and great-nephews, Alexiza, Lilly, Lacey, Alicia, Landen, Shyla, Samuel; and numerous aunts and udncles.

A special thank you goes to Dr. James Peyton and Gentiva Hospice. 

Mr. Greer was an employee of L&W Engineering.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.