Richard J. ‘Hayman’ Quintal

Mr. Quintal, age 80, of Watertown and formerly of Massachusetts, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Quintal and Mary Elizabeth Costa Quintal.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Govoni Quintal; sons, Richard Quintal Jr., Mark (Tammy) Quintal; daughters, Doreen (Brian) Malmberg, Michelle Morse, Kristina Quintal; brother, Edward Quintal; sister, Mary Ann Neal; grandchildren, Nicole, Sean, Lindsey, Tristan, Shawna, Seth, Renae, Mark Jr. Bryan, Danielle, Chandler, Nathaniel; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mr. Quintal was a member of the Catholic faith, former owner and operator of

Quintal Fruits and Produce and known as Hayman in the Wilson County community.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.