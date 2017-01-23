logo

Obituary

Deborah Blackburn

Today at 2:53 PM

Visitation for Mrs. Blackburn will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Brother John Lee will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest at Bethlehem Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jason Rodgers, Mac Reeder, Doug Raines, Justin Lea, Zeb Blackburn, Shawn Blackburn and Matt Buzzard. Honorary pallbearers will be Avery Jessie, Brett Raines, Brady Raines and Caleb Blackburn.

The Lord called Deborah, age 67, home Jan. 21, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Vaught and Joe Fitts; her brother, Joey Fitts; and Wayne Blackburn, her beloved husband of 47 ½ years.

She is survived by her children, Tim Blackburn, Tena Blackburn, Darren (Christian Mickelsen) Reeder, Rodney (Cindy) Reeder, Samantha Blackburn; her brother, Mark (Donna) Cunningham; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.

Deborah was an active member of Poplar Hill Baptist Church for 18 years. She was a retired hairdresser with Hair Creations. Deborah was also actively involved with many groups in the community. She had great passion for family, friends and church and enjoyed lots of hobbies. Deborah gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Poplar Hill Baptist Church at 1921 Scotty Parker Road, Gallatin, TN 37066.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.