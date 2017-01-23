Richard Vernon Burgett

Mr. Burgett, age 94, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 23, 2017 at Quality Care in Lebanon.

Born July 14, 1922 in Elyria, Ohio, he is the son of the late Leo Peter and Marjorie Miller Burgett. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II. He managed a gas station in Ohio before moving to Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Maddock; and three brothers, Jim (Shirley) Burgett, Doug Burgett and Jack Burgett.

He is survived by his special friend, Eva Hagar; her children, Donna Ybarra, Kenneth L. Hagar, Billy Joe Hagar; daughter, Julie Burgett; two granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142.