Nell Davis

Mrs. Davis, age 92, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in The Pavilion.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Matthew Brewington and Mollie Whitehead

Brewington; husband, Perry Davis; son, Jimmy Turner Davis; one brother and two sisters.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Russell) Witt; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Brown Davis; grandchildren, Tracy Witt (Bill) Grana, of Nashville, Elizabeth Witt (Chris) Walters, of California, Dr. Richard Ricky Perry Davis, of Florida, Lori Beth Davis, of Lebanon; and great-grandchildren, Will Grana, Witt Grana, and Mathis Walters.

A special thank you goes to Dr. Bill Robertson and the staff of The Pavilion.

Mrs. Davis was a member of Fairview Church and a retired employee of the Lebanon Garment Factory.

