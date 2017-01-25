Brenda Kay Raines

Ms. Raines, age 61, of Lebanon, died Monday evening, Jan. 23, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born May 31, 1955 in Madison, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Eva Swindle Cargile.

Brenda was a licensed practical nurse and had a career in health care.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Ronnie) Goad, of Lafayette, Heather (Kris) Day, of Lebanon, Jesse Raines, of Knoxville, Sara Raines of Lebanon; grandchildren, Alex Adkins, Kayla Goad, Justin, Austyn and Daniel Day, Larissa Goad; and brothers, Michael and Randy Cargile.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.