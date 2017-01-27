Richard Edman

Mr. Edman, 72, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at his residence.

Richard was born June 17, 1944 to Nova Thompson Edman and the late Robert Edman in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He has shared the last 45 years with his wife, Janis Lynne Edman. The love he had for his family and his dogs, Spike, Mickey and Sam, always showed. He was an avid Yankees fan but loved his alma mater, Ohio State. Richard also loved antiques and was very family oriented. He served during the Vietnam War in the United States Army from 1967-69. Mr. Edman worked for 35 years as a production manager for Smurfit-Stone Container Corp.

In addition to his wife and mother, Richard is survived by his sons, Matthew (April) Edman, Nathaniel (Taryn) Edman; granddaughter, Lauren Edman; brother, Steve (Marilyn) Edman; nephews, Brad and Jason (Suzie) Edman; great-niece, Shelby Edman; and great-nephew, Thomas Edman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at 9935-D Rea Road, No. 212, Charlotte, NC 28277.

