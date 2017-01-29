Edward Swartz Landis Jr.

Mr. Landis, of Sparta, was born Aug. 24, 1942 in Passaic, N.J. and departed this life Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2017 at the age of 74.

He was the son of the late Edward S. Landis Sr. and Ann Onyskewiz Landis and was preceded in death by a son, Walter Charles Landis.

Edward was a graduate of the National Radio Institute and had a career in radio installation and repair. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Edward is survived by his wife, Viola Workman Landis, of Sparta; sons, Jeff Landis Sr., of Watertown, Timothy Edward Landis, of Sparta; grandchildren, Jeff Landis Jr., Charles Landis, Amber Stice, Carlee Rose Landis; six great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Landis, of California; and sister, Annette Gurrage, of Clarksville.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.