Katie Wilson

Miss Wilson was born Dec. 10, 2000 at Portland and departed this life Thursday evening, Jan. 26, 2017 at the age of 16.

Katie was a sophomore at Watertown High School and member of the Lady Tigers softball team. She served as an officer of the FFA and FBIA at Watertown High School.

She is survived by her mother, Dusty Huff Wilson; sister, Kayla Wilson, of Watertown; her adopted father, Jason Wilson, of Dowelltown; father, Michael Key, of Portland; grandparents, J.T. and Alice Key, of Portland, and June Martin, of Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lonnie Adcock, Iva Dean Key and Gerald Huff.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Watertown High School FFA or the Lady Tigers softball team.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.