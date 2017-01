Eddie W. Cason Jr.

The family of Mr. Cason will receive friends Monday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the chapel at J.C. Hellum Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Tim Bryant, will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of J.C. Hellum Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service.