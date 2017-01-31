Bobbie Jean Carver

Bobbie J. Carver, age 71, passed away Jan. 28, 2017.
Mrs. Carver is survived by her husband, Georgie Carver; children, Cindy Gannon, Sherry (Jimmy) Baine, Patricia (Joe) Caldwell, Georgie R. Carver Jr., David (Peggy) Carver; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Billie R. (Jack) Sircy, Peggy (Charlie) Kramer, Kenny Thackston and Joann Gill.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Fannie Mae Thackston; sister, Brenda Crawford; grandson, Logan B. Carver; and great-grandson, Conner Hoffman. Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.