Bob Curtis

Brother Curtis, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at his home.

Born Elmer Robin Curtis Jr. on Jan. 14, 1949, in the Lower Helton community of DeKalb County, he is the son of the late Elmer R. and Lorean Hall Curtis Sr. He was a decorated Vietnam War Army veteran and a prisoner of way. Bob married his wife, Shelia, on Nov. 27, 1969. They had one son, Robin, in 1971. Bob and his wife owned and operated Curtis Welding Co. for 30 years. Brother Bob was a pastor for 41 years. He built and founded Cornerstone Baptist Church and retired from there after 21 years. He was a former master in the Lebanon Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Curtis; brother-in-law, Rupert Tosh; and grandson, Matt Lasater.

He is survived by his wife, Shelia Gammons Curtis; son, Robin (Cindy) Curtis; grandchildren, Kayla Curtis, Joey Lasater, Lindsey (Zach) Summar; great-grandchildren, Aiden Curtis, Ryanna Lasater, Ella, Kate and Ramsay Summar, Anniston Lasater; siblings, Peggy Tosh, Janice (Gary) Strickland; nieces, Teresa Baskin, Josie (John) Boyter, Michelle Belcher; nephew, Brian Strickland; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and other family members.

The Curtis’ would like to extend special thanks to Tommy and Jean Bryan, Stan Edwards and Mark Pody for always being a wonderful support system to their family.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Strickland, Brian Strickland, Chris Hamilton, Matt Vincent, Glen Williams, Allen Jennings, Tony Shelton and the members of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Active pallbearers will be Charlie Bryan, Robert Bryan, Tim Everett, Randy Holt, Jim Goodall and Tony Trice.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.