logo

Obituary

Wilda Faye Dillard Biggs

Staff Reports • Today at 10:47 AM

The family of Mrs. Biggs will be receiving friends Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by the Rev. Danny Sellars, is Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Sellars Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Faye Dillard Biggs, age 74, passed away Jan. 29, 2017 at her home in Ocean Springs, Miss.           

Mrs. Biggs, a hairdresser, was born in Chestnut Mound. 

She is survived by her stepsons, Freddie (Debbie) Biggs,  Tracy (Amanda) Hopper; granddaughter by heart, Layla Bakkall; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Biggs; parents, Eugene and Della Harris Dillard; three sisters; three brothers; and lifelong friend, Cecil Hopper.

The family extends a special thank you to Garndal and Wilda Davis for giving care to Faye. 

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.