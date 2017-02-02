Tony Lee Davis

Mr. Davis, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born July 31, 1948 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Edgar Alton and Lona Mae O’Connor Davis. He was a retired rack engineer and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Edgar Alton Davis Jr., Truitt Davis, Ralph Davis, Billy Davis, Paul Davis, Phillip Davis, Annie Faye Paris, Jackie Reed Davis, Charles Davis, Janie Lou Davis and Eddie Wayne Davis.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tiffany Loraine (Jathan) Anderson, Ashley Lynn Davis Westmoreland; devoted niece, Amy Lane Horstmeyer; brother, Jerry Ray Davis; sisters, Betty Sue Hasty, Carolyn Fields; and eight grandchildren, Kassandra Shattuck, Gavin Davis, Blake Stout, Chloe Westmoreland, Mason Westmoreland, Jayedon Westmoreland, Alexis Anderson and Aubrey Anderson.

Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Frankie’s Café and Paul Collins. Active pallbearers will be Jathan Anderson, Chris Nixon, Joshua Stout, Thor Boykin, John Horstmeyer and Brent Collins.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.